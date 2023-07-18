To the editor:
President Biden recently announced that he was authorizing the call-up of approximately 3000 reservists to support operations in Europe in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
I was unaware that we were at war with Russia. I was unaware of the fact that Congress had declared war on Russia, much less engaged in a robust and public debate about whether war should be declared on Russia.
I was not aware of any use of force authorization being debated and passed by Congress directing the president to engage in warlike activities with Russia. I was unaware of a treaty with Ukraine that obligates us to defend it: Ukraine is not a member of NATO.
Hundreds of billions of dollars in equipment, ordinance and straight-up cash have been transferred to Ukraine specifically without any oversight or accounting. Now, cluster bombs are being supplied to the Ukraine with an almost muttered justification being proffered that we are running low on other preferred forms of ordinances.
Twenty of 30 NATO countries are signatories of a 2010 convention banning the use of cluster bombs. Do the American people get a say in this? Shouldn’t there be some sort of national debate before we engage in near direct conflict with a country that has the largest nuclear arsenal on the face of the planet?
I would be remiss in not mentioning the fact that under the previous president’s watch we were not embroiled in any new global conflicts for four years.
RICHARD ANTHONY
Plaistow, N.H.
