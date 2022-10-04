To the editor:
Your editorial "Migrant controversy another example of how divided this country remains," (The Daily News of Newburyport, Sept, 22, 2022) made important points for people across the political spectrum to consider. However, the final sentence of the editorial, "It's a wonder anyone wants to come here at all," struck a hollow note.
In fact, I can think of 50 beautiful, united states and over 330 million dynamic people as reasons which make America the destination of choice for emigrants from around the world. Warts and all, we still are the shining city on the hill which represents hope and promise to the rest of the world. E pluribus unum!
GREG KEENAN
Newbury
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.