To the editor:
America needs to stop waiting in the hallway.
On May 24, 2022, 19 children and two teachers were murdered at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, by a disturbed 18-year-old with an AR-15 and high-capacity magazines.
Americans were outraged to learn that it took 77 minutes for any of the nearly 400 law enforcement officers assembled that day to confront the killer and bring the massacre to an end.
Surveillance video showed police officers waiting in the hallway as the shooting unfolded. The Texas Department of Public Safety called the law enforcement response “an abject failure.”
Meanwhile, each year, over 40,000 people die by gun violence in the United States. On average, 120 people are killed and 200 more are injured by guns every day, from mass shootings to domestic violence to school violence, homicides and unintentional shootings, road rage shootings, shootings motivated by hate, and tragic and preventable suicides.
America continues to wait in the hallway while all those people die … an “abject failure” to address a collective and preventable tragedy.
Fortunately, Massachusetts has led the way in reasonable and effective gun policy, and with the recently filed gun safety “omnibus” bill (HD.4420, “An Act Modernizing Firearm Laws”), the commonwealth continues to refine its gun laws to close loopholes, prevent gun trafficking, improve gun safety training, and address new technologies that threaten to circumvent our strong laws (“ghost guns”).
I thank The Daily News for its July 5 editorial in support of this legislation. ("Our View: It can happen here), and its call for “widespread, energetic support” of the bill. Please take a moment to contact your state representative and state senator and ask them to support this important piece of legislation, HD.4420.
As the editorial stated, “Updating the state’s laws is vital in an era of escalating gun violence.”
In Massachusetts, we refuse to wait in the hallway. Instead, we act to save lives.
ANN HAASER
Newburyport
