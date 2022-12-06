To the editor:
Editor's Note: The letter writer is vice chairperson of the Amesbury Planning Board
Over the next few weeks, the Amesbury City Council will be considering a tax increment financing (TIF) proposal for Munters Corp. I’m writing to ask the city councilors please give the TIF their seal of approval.
Munters is an international company that builds industrial dehumidifiers at their Amesbury facility located on Monroe Street. The equipment produced by Munters is essential for factories producing everything from Oreos to batteries for electric vehicles. In fact, it’s because of the growing need for such batteries that Munters’ equipment has seen a surge in demand.
The increased demand means Munters has outgrown their existing facility. Despite being wooed to relocate to NH and other states and taking their 300 employees and the 100 or so new ones they need to hire with them, Munters would prefer to build a new site in Amesbury. This is great.
Munters is looking to build a new facility on South Hunt Road, on a difficult to develop parcel that currently generates just over $8,000 a year in taxes. Munters would be willing to invest $40 million into that site, and with that investment we would see a substantial growth in our tax base. In fact, even with the 15-year TIF being considered, Munter’s would still pay $5.5 million in new taxes over that time frame. And after the 15 agreement expires, we can expect that site to generate at least $700,000 in taxes, annually.
This is a win for Munters and a win for Amesbury. Munters would get incentives to stay in Amesbury, while still growing our local tax base (substantially). We would get to keep Munter’s 300 current employees local, while benefiting from the 70 to 100 new employees they’d add in this facility.
Unfortunately, as a member of the Planning Board I will need to recuse myself from this topic in my official capacity due to being an abutter to the site. But as a resident, count me as someone eager to see our city officials take advantage of this amazing economic development opportunity. Rarely do communities like ours have such an opportunity to keep jobs local and grow our industrial tax base.
DAVID FRICK
Amesbury
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.