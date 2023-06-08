To the editor:
Massachusetts is suddenly hemorrhaging people, including locally in Amesbury, according to the Census Bureau.
Massachusetts’ millionaires tax impacts a tiny percentage of the population and simply cannot explain the exodus. Massachusetts has long been plagued by high housing and cost of living; this is nothing new.
An honest debate about our pandemic response is needed. In the birthplace of the American Revolution, we’ve had an awakening to how perilous our freedoms are and how much our lives are dictated by unaccountable forces.
The pandemic pushed bureaucracy and rules to the point of making it nearly impossible to live. We are drowning in contradictory regulations, constantly gaslit, all the while seeing joy and innocence of life crushed.
We were already dealing with a mental and physical health crisis. Locking children up for years and pumping them with nonstop fear and victimhood is the cruelest thing we could have done. It’s a minor miracle for any small business that was able to survive in this state without drowning in debt and their sanity intact.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is the one fearless leader discussing these and all critical issues we face, bringing an immense breath of fresh air and genuine hope for our future.
I am proud to be volunteering for his campaign and have pulled nomination papers for mayor of Amesbury, in part being inspired by RFK Jr.’s incredible leadership, bravery and vision.
Bobby is an old-school, true liberal; a person that believes in real honest debate and freedom and is willing to fight for the oppressed.
I know these values are still dominate in Massachusetts, but they have been silenced and pushed aside for too long by a soulless, controlling style of governance and debate. Let’s bring debate and actions back to our hearts and souls, and away from our confused minds.
Our institutions have been completely hijacked by corporate forces and Bobby is our best (and perhaps last) hope at bringing genuine healing to this country from a point of deep understanding and empathy for all Americans.
He is the one link to that magical time when there was genuine feeling of revolutionary change for the better brought on by giants such as JFK, RFK and MLK.
Locally, I am a proven fighter and will fight with everything I’ve got for the citizens, taxpayers, businesses and children of the great community of Amesbury. Together, we can do extraordinary things.
TED SEMESNYEI
Amesbury
