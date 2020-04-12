To the editor:
Amesbury Mayor Kassandra Gove made the decision on Monday night at the Amesbury School Committee meeting to abstain from all votes related to approving the 8.1% budget increase for the school district for fiscal year 2021.
She said she thought there was an inherent conflict in her roles as chair of the School Committee and her role overseeing other town departments in the budget process.
This is not the type of leadership the citizens of Amesbury deserve. Education was a major topic during the recent mayoral election, and Ms. Gove repeatedly discussed her desire to see improvement in the schools.
Now, as mayor and chair of the School Committee, she chose to abstain from the most critical vote that the School Committee takes each year. How is that leadership? Amesbury voters deserved to see where she stands on the proposed budget and its various cost centers.
Every other School Committee member took the hard vote on the record, and will be held responsible for any successes or failures associated with it. Though there could be a robust debate on the merits of the very significant budget increase, at least the other members were bold enough to stand behind their proposals.
Unfortunately, Mayor Gove has a history of not taking positions on anything that could be deemed too controversial. She didn’t take a stand on the new Amesbury Elementary School project until just a few days prior to the citywide vote.
She didn’t take a stand on taxes during the 2019 mayoral campaign, arguing that some people think they are high and some people think they are low (a perfect way to try and play both sides). She just cannot seem to lead from the front and make difficult decisions for the people of Amesbury.
Amesbury needs a leader who is not afraid to take a stand, even if it might be unpopular. She has changed the @AmesburyMayor Twitter profile picture to show her face superimposed on a superhero costume.
To be a superhero, she should at least be able to take a vote on the School Committee’s proposed budget.
Joe Mroszczyk
Amesbury
