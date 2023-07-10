To the editor:
Replying to a June 8 column on the Amesbury mayoral race ("Amesbury residents deserve robust mayoral race," Daily News of Newburyport), let me admit my mistake in explaining to the editor, Mr. Rogers, the intentions of my candidacy.
Obviously, winning an election is an important goal, yet conveying new and bold ideas to educate the electorate weighs in just as crucial. Yes, Mr. Rogers, I am a serious candidate for mayor.
As a young man, I remember the New England editor in the novel, "It Can't Happen Here," by Sinclair Lewis. That editor, a courageous and fearless real journalist, made a lasting impression on me. But you, Mr. Rogers are not made of that stuff.
I first met you to explain my candidacy and my desire to put forth important issues regardless of winning. At that time, I stated only a few of my positions, yet you said it was "too early" for any in-depth article.
You, however, felt it was not too early to ridicule the few positions that I discussed with you. The most glaring was your misinterpretation of my beliefs regarding the positions of the Chamber of Commerce.
The Chamber is one of the most reactionary organizations in American history, historically opposing the eight-hour day and Social Security to modern-day legislation such as the Clean Air and Water Act to the Affordable Care Act.
As the largest lobbying group in the country, spending over 100 million annually, their real support is for large mega corporations such as big tobacco, pharma, fossil fuels and big box stores. Much of their lobbying is in direct opposition to small local business.
Why is it Mr. Rogers, that CVS, a large pharmacy, recently left the Amesbury Chamber of Commerce? A real journalist would know. I hold no animosity toward local business.
In fact, I prefer a long-established Amesbury hardware store to the soulless big box hardware stores. In closing, now that I have proclaimed myself a real candidate, unless you change and become a real journalist, should no one pay attention to you?
JOHN PROCTOR
Amesbury
