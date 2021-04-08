To the editor:
The Amesbury Police Department has recently endured increasing internal turmoil.
It is difficult to refute the proposition that most is due to a medley of questionable activities, and arbitrary and capricious discipline involving acting Chief Craig Bailey. One sad and ironic consequence is the sudden retirement of Chief Scholtz and Bailey stepping into the acting chief’s job.
Why would I get involved? I worked at APD for 26 years, including three years as chief. I invested significant time and effort in attracting many of the current personnel, promising them a great place to work.
Since retiring in 2013, I had not been involved until December 2020 when I learned of disciplinary actions by Bailey. Understanding there was a long, significant personality conflict between them, I learned the actions were arbitrary, capricious and allegedly vindictive.
The affected sergeant had been an exemplary employee for 25 years. I and others attempted mediation with Scholtz and Bailey, and then Mayor Kassandra Gove. Unsuccessful, this goes to arbitration.
The public will learn of some eye-opening and questionable activities by the police administration. Of greater detriment is a report by Bailey used to initiate disciplinary action that contains purportedly duplicitous and false statements. The city will likely lose at arbitration, not to mention potential litigation.
The APD is severely factionalized and at best the administration has the support of half the department. I have been contacted by several personnel expressing their disdain for the current administration.
Bailey worked for me for years as patrolman and sergeant. He was a hard worker, bright, organized and likable. Unfortunately, despite his advanced schooling and training, managing people has been particularly challenging for him.
It is incumbent on Mayor Gove to open up the search process for the next chief. This process was used for Amesbury Fire resulting in the selection of Chief Ken Berkenbush (Exeter, New Hampshire), who is doing an excellent job. Open search processes were recently used for the Amesbury Middle School principal and for superintendent.
Being a resident of Salisbury, I am familiar with the unrest the Salisbury Police Department experienced years ago. An open process resulted in the selection of Chief Tom Fowler (Connecticut) nine years ago.
Salisbury Fire also had an open search process in 2017 resulting in the selection of Chief Scott Carrigan (Nashua, New Hampshire). Both have done an outstanding job.
The Amesbury chief of police position pays well. The current contract pays $170,000 to $180,000 plus benefits/vehicle, which would draw exemplary candidates.
According to Top Cop Leadership, there are several advantages to hiring an outside police chief: easier culture shift, no long history with staff, new ideas brought in and proven experience.
Amesbury has a good police department brimming with dedicated, talented and caring men and women. They deserve leadership that will support, encourage and inspire them to succeed and excel, allowing them to best serve the community.
Mark Gagnon
Salisbury
The letter writer is a retired Amesbury police chief.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.