To the editor:
In a solemn service honoring those killed while defending our freedom, Amesbury residents humbly paid their respects.
Local VFW Post 2016 Commander John Clifford led an outstanding group of presenters, each with a meaningful and memorable message. Mayor Gove urged all residents to visit each of Amesbury’s war memorials and read each story about former gallant Amesbury residents.
Mayor Gove went on to describe Amesbury’s newest school and the fact that it is a memorial to Jordan Shay, Amesbury’s most recent killed in action. The mayor closed by encouraging every veteran to tell his or her story.
The guest speaker, Capt. James Goudreau, U.S. Navy (ret.) gave a description of the history and meaning of Memorial Day. He, too, encouraged veterans to tell their story.
It was great to have the AHS band with us this year and we were further entertained by songs by Dan Cleary and Neil Ferearra.
Pastor Michael John of Market Street Baptist Church led both the invocation and benediction in his usual reverent and thoughtful manner.
In closing, I, too, ask all Amesbury veterans to “tell their story.” I now feel it’s incumbent on me to do the same, which I’ll attempt to do in a subsequent letter.
JOHN CARTER
Past Commander
VFW Post 2016
Amesbury
