To the editor:
I would like to bring attention to the "Silver Heads" of Amesbury and their little oasis, the Amesbury Senior Center. Oh no, don't shake your head and envision old, decrepit people sitting around sleeping. What you will see is far from this picture. The center is truly a place of fun, friendship and aid for those in need.
The center's staff are the finest imaginable. They treat everyone with love, respect, care and sincerity. They are here to educate, care for and amuse everyone. We are immensely proud and appreciative of all our staff. Each and every one has a heart of gold and love for their seniors.
I could go on and on about this "Silver Head" haven but won't. If you come to see us, you will be privileged to have educated yourself and can take pride in what our small town has given us with the senior center. It is the best, as is our small town, Amesbury.
The services offered at the center are great, which are too many to note here, therefore I encourage all "Silver Heads" to take advantage of our blessing and visit us.
Thank you and much love from this "Silver Head."
JOANN GAYNOR
Amesbury
