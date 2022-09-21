To the editor:
The good works of Habitat for Humanity warrant consideration in their plea for help in producing affordable housing in Amesbury.
It’s time we disabused ourselves of affordable when subsidized is meant.
The Daily News publishes a weekly list of over a hundred housing sales, including the price of their affordability. The Sept. 16 issue notes six sales in Amesbury, two of which meet the Habitat for Humanity criteria.
The Multiple Listings Service offers two in the same HFH range, and also a lot of 15 acres of land at 129 Haverhill Road for $250K.
The HFH offers that their selected owners to be would be reliable.
There is no mention that the project would inure to current and future Amesbury residents.
I strongly believe that the single-family detached home, even with its high cost of living in it and the relentless maintenance, is optimal in the quality of life for owners, especially those with children.
But you can’t sell me that it’s beneficial to the city in the manner of taxes, unless the occupants are matriculated or graduates.
Let me offer something better than losing undeveloped land for constructive use:
Develop the soon-to-be vacant South Hampton Road elementary school into housing, both affordable and subsidized, for the residents of Amesbury by the City of Amesbury, with rents commensurate with their income.
Same scheme as the World War II veterans family housing projects.
Amesbury Housing Authority is a great Plan B, though they can’t give Amesbury residents sole priority. Still good.
JOSEPH E. “JOE” KELLEHER
Amesbury
