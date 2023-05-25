To the editor:
Trees make our lives, our neighborhoods, our city, our climate, and our world better. The Richard Gale Memorial Tree Planting Program, a committee of the Amesbury Improvement Association, is dedicated to increasing the tree canopy in the city of Amesbury by planting free trees in the yards of residents and businesses.
This year, we partnered with the Amesbury Public Library for an Arbor Day event. On April 29, families enjoyed the many activities created by youth services librarian Clare Dombrowski, while our committee planted an American elm tree that will eventually provide shade for the library events in their side yard.
When the last of the mulch was spread around the tree, Mayor Kassandra Gove read an Arbor Day proclamation. The evening before we had planted a black tupelo, a red maple, and an American elm near the playground in Town Park.
We have been able to fulfill our mission this year thanks to a generous grant from the Institution for Savings, as well as financial support from the city of Amesbury, a fundraising Tuesday evening hosted by Flatbread, and donations from residents.
Thanks are also due to the Amesbury Department of Public Works for encouragement and heavy equipment, Mayor Gove and her staff for their support, and youth services of the Amesbury Public Library.
Of course, the trees would not have been planted without the actual labor of the members of the committee (Derek Estabrooks, Linda and Paco Villalobos, Carol and Joe Finn, Anne Ferguson, Nick Wheeler, Paul Bareford, and Tom Murphy) with help from some community volunteers. Thank you all!
And we also thank all the Amesbury residents who are nurturing a free tree provided by our committee this spring and previous springs. Your commitment matters.
Our program is over for the year – 33 trees planted in public spaces and residents’ yards and almost 100 white spruce whips given away. If you are interested in getting more information about our program or signing up for next year, email amesburytrees@gmail.com or check out our Facebook page Amesbury Trees.
MADALENE MURPHY
Chairperson
Richard Gale Memorial Tree Program
Amesbury
