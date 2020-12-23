To the editor:
We all know that organized sports keep our kids active and engaged. Hockey especially promotes the values of team work, sacrifice, and respect for others. The reality is that hockey, by nature, is more expensive than any other sport to run as an organization. As a result, the financial barrier is one of the main reasons that prevent long term participation or even keeping the kids away from participating in hockey at all.
The Board of Amesbury Youth Hockey League would like to thank the following sponsors for their generous donations, in this especially tough year, to help our program. Thank you to the Institution for Savings, Newburyport Bank, Amesbury Chevrolet, Gould Insurance and Alternative Therapy Group. We would also like to thank all our local and surrounding community members who donate through our annual fundraisers. We are so fortunate to have such a supportive community!
Scott Guertin, Amanda Kelcourse, Moira Quinlan, Bill Stogryn, Christopher McElaney, Heather Ingerson, Ashley Hurteau and Kelli Cink
The AYHL Board of Directors
