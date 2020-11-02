To the editor:
An “endorsement” is defined as “an act of giving one's public approval or support to someone or something.”
The Daily News certainly may endorse whichever candidates it chooses, but its recent endorsement of Jim Kelcourse for state representative seemed as much a criticism of his well-qualified opponent as it was a statement on his qualifications.
Amber Hewett is running for state rep. with a resume at least as strong as that of previous well-qualified candidates. Amber has seven years of experience advocating for and passing legislation in her role as wind energy advocate at the National Wildlife Federation.
She is a formidable opponent who brings into question how our current state rep. is doing his job, and where his priorities lie. Unfortunately, that’s not how The Daily News presented its position.
The Daily News gave lukewarm praise for Mr. Kelcourse, including statements like, “If reelected, Kelcourse should take a lead role to upgrade treatment plants and play to what he calls his strong suit and bring together state and federal experts to address how to pay for this health and environmental problem.”
After six years as our state rep., we need to request that he take a lead role? And we’re not certain of his strengths?
Maybe, this lack of enthusiasm for the candidate they chose is what compelled the newspaper to diminish Ms. Hewett in an effort to boost her opponent.
“Perhaps, she could take a page from the Kelcourse election manual and first secure a seat on the municipal stage.” This statement shows a lack of understanding of Ms. Hewett’s unique qualifications for the job and insults her credentials.
In fact, experience as a legislative advocate is much more applicable to the job of state rep. than is experience in municipal government. The Daily News’ remarks to the contrary are insulting and sexist: Would the editor have told a well-qualified man he should have more experience before running for the position?
If The Daily News had so little to say about the candidate they chose that the best they could do was to criticize his highly qualified opponent, we question whether what they wrote was an endorsement at all.
Maria Chanin, LaNita Ann Dykes, Paula Estey, Ann Haaser, Boyd Hancock, Debbie Hart-Klein, Diana Kerry, Ann McCrea, Judy Mouradian, Kathy Stark and Karen Trowbridge of Newburyport
Christine Green of Amesbury
Monique Greilich of Salisbury
