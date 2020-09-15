To the editor:
I am writing to express my enthusiastic support for Amber Hewett’s candidacy for state representative.
I have been following Amber’s campaign since she first expressed interest in running, and I continue to be impressed with her. In reading the information on her website, I am reminded again and again why I find her candidacy so appealing.
The depth of her work experience coupled with her passion for priorities, including children, racial justice and gun violence prevention, to name just a few, show me that she has the energy and vision to make a real difference in our state Legislature.
I have repeatedly been disappointed in the lackluster or absolute lack of response from our current state representative when I have reached out to him regarding various issues important to our community.
In contrast, Amber’s website states: “I will meet you where you are, listen to your concerns, invite you to join me, and speak up on your behalf.”
I believe she will do just that. I will be voting for Amber Hewett for state representative!
Ruth Allen
Newburyport
