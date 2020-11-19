To the editor:
Here's one great thing you can do now – start a grandparent-grandchild book club.
First, determine the child's reading level and grade. Purchase books on that level – two copies of each – one for the child, one for the grandparent.
Wrap the child’s book up in Christmas ribbon. Have the parent and child determine a good space for the child to have book club that will be quiet and all their own for that time.
The child should have a notebook and a pen for book club. Decide where they will keep their book, notebook and pen so they are always easy for the child to find. Determine a good time to have a one-hour book club each week. You will need to set up this meeting on a computer or an iPad.
For your first meeting, the child unwrapped the book, reads the title, author and illustrator and turns to Page 1 – the most exciting moment!
The child reads the book aloud to the grandparent as the grandparent follows along in their copy. They puzzle out difficult words together and the grandparent keeps a list of those words so the child can practice them later on.
They discuss the book as they go along, enjoying the funny, interesting and scary parts together. At the end of the hour, the grandparent can send the list of words that the child had to puzzle out to be practiced during the week.
The grandparent can send a question or two for the child to think about from what they read and enjoyed together. The child could write a sentence to answer this question if they chose to.
I have been doing this with a granddaughter for the last two months and I see great improvement in her reading ability. We both look forward to our weekly get-together.
When you first begin, you may find the process difficult and the child can be unresponsive but don't give up. You are giving them a gift no one can take away from them – the beginning of the love of reading – and the part you have played in the process will go on for the rest of their lives.
If you would like any help identifying books or setting up your book club, I would be more than happy to help (978-465-8903).
Susan Heersink
Newburyport
