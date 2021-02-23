To the editor:
When I was very young I had a little savings bank from the Institution for Savings bank into which I would put coins. From time to time one or both of my parents would bring me to the bank on State Street, which was the only building the bank had at that time, to deposit the contents of my little bank. I wasn't tall enough to even see over the counter in front of the teller but I would reach up and put my little bank onto the counter and they would empty it, count the contents, and deposit the amount into my savings account. I still have accounts there.
Today, the bank has expanded exponentially to the point where they need to expand their main building to accommodate their new business. They need office space, parking space, etc. Much discussion is taking place. I am not against the expansion on State Street, but, a suggestion. Invest in an antique looking sign saying "Original Location Of The Institution For Savings Since 1820" and erect it in front of the bank. Make the building a branch of the IFS and find another location large enough to accommodate the needs of today's operation. This may be a tough call, but it may ease the pressure on all sides.
William Plummer
West Newbury
