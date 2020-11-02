To the editor:
In response to Jack Rybicki’s recent letter about composting in Newbury, I, too, would like to see more local composting facilities.
Food scraps are a large contributor to household waste, and everyone should have a convenient and affordable option to recycle it into compost and renewable energy.
Thankfully, there is a new option for Newbury residents and surrounding towns: MONA Environmental’s curbside food scrap collection. Full transparency, I proudly work at MONA Environmental LLC.
MONA offers weekly curbside collections for less than $10 per month, has multiple bin options (four-gallon bins that fit in tight spaces and 13-gallon rolling bins), and a customer portal where your environmental impact is measured in real time.
Our mission is to eliminate wastestream emissions, and we would love to help Newbury and surrounding towns recycle their food scraps to benefit our community and namesake, Mother Nature. For more information: www.monaenvironmental.com.
Ted Lague
Newburyport
