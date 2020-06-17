To the editor:
Greetings from the future, citizens of 2020! We finally perfected the quantumgram to reach back to you from 10 years later, and we thought you might want to know that humans are still alive on Earth.
Remember when there used to be good news, too? When people jokingly asked which you wanted first, the good news or the bad? Well, hang on, there’s some good news coming.
If our timing is right, you’re getting this message at the start of summer 2020. Sorry, it’s not a good time, and sorry to have to say a word about what’s coming. Remember when some of you decided the economy was more important than human life?
And then lots of you, after three months of mostly being responsible, basically said, "Forget this, I want to have fun again"? Apparently, it’s really hard for people to acknowledge that being in the middle of a historic crisis should change your behavior, not when you’re craving a burger and fries with friends.
Well, sorry, as you’re about to discover, that was really dumb. If we could tell you how many of your grandparents, and your friends’ grandparents, and that nice lady down the block, and your teenage son’s friend, and then your own daughter, died because you really, really wanted to hang out with friends, unmasked, close-up — well, even if we told you how many millions would die before the vaccine finally worked, we doubt some of you would change. Sadly, so many of you, whether poorly educated or just plain selfish, chose to live free and die — or more exactly, kill others.
But wait! There’s good news, too! While some of you went bowling and got haircuts, others took to the streets. In the midst of great chaos, black lives mattered. Leadership finally mattered. Good people everywhere insisted that things change.
Good news, people. You did it. Enough of you persevered through the pandemic with common sense and compassion for others so that when the election came, you dismissed the Orange Plague (as history has come to call it) and its cronies, and the world started getting better.
So, have hope, good folk of 2020. As William Faulkner wrote, humanity does not merely endure but will prevail. We’re not allowed to disclose details from the future, but there is much to look forward to.
Well, OK, a hint about just one thing. Remember the dozens of lawsuits and criminal charges against the president that were put on hold because the court said a sitting president couldn’t be indicted? Guess what happens when he becomes a private citizen again? You won’t believe it. Until then, wear a mask and prepare to rejoice!
Then, maybe get back to work on that climate thing? It’s gotten hotter than hell here in 2030.
Tom Lochhaas
Newburyport
