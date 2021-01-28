To the editor:
I have been reading with interest the debate about determining a location and funding for a permanent youth center here in Newburyport.
Other letters have made references to the home of Andover Youth Services, otherwise known as the Cormier Youth Center, as a model. We lived in Andover when this center was being debated by residents there.
The result of that debate is a beautiful, new facility purpose-built on town-owned land next to a middle school. It was approved by voters and financed by over $5 million in private donations, $2 million from the town, and $700,000 from the Wood Trust (ref: www.andoveryouthservices.com).
Council President Jared Eigerman has made some very logical arguments for renovating the Brown School as the permanent home of Newburyport Youth Services. It is currently owned by the city and the investment required to bring it up to a good quality is reasonable.
This makes a lot of sense to me. Alternatively, I believe that an acquisition of the 57 Low St. property from the state with the intention of using it to build a youth center is fraught with problems.
If residents of Newburyport would prefer a new, purpose-built center, Andover could be a useful model. This would mean using some city-owned open land adjacent to one of the existing schools rather than using Brown School or the Low Street parcel.
Majority funding would need to come from private individuals or corporations with some and with some help from the city, Newburyport could attain a youth center that has all the items on the Youth Services' wish list.
Frank Condella
Newburyport
