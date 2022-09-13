To the editor:
I am writing in praise for Dr. Dan Dolan of the Anna Jaques Hospital emergency room. He and his staff were calm, cheerful, kind and caring when I was there Friday morning of last week. I had had a painful scalp condition for weeks which had not been helped by seeing a dermatologist, yet Dr. Dolan recognized the problem right away as shingles of the scalp.
The ER is short-staffed, crowded and overworked yet this did not stop any staff, from the front-desk to all the aides and nurses, from professional behavior. In my opinion, they were all simply great.
Anna Jaques's emergency room is a real asset to our community. I commend the hospital for hiring all these high-caliber professionals.
Bonnie Mason
Salisbury
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.