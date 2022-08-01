To the editor:
It’s not easy to solve the disreputability problem of gifts to a public bureaucracy like the police because it entails selectively embracing some principles of gift giving (acknowledging that a bond is created) while disregarding others (the obligation to reciprocate).
But up for discussion, and hopefully consideration, are these points regarding the Tuesday night Newbury Select Board vote over a recent $3,000 “anonymous” contribution to the Police Department:
First, in most instances the department should not accept donations directly, but rather through a police foundation. This strategy is meant to create distance between giver and receiver, obfuscating an exchange that would now involve three different parties. Police departments in many cities in North America have relied on foundations to avoid precisely the kind of awkward and ambiguous obligations that direct gift-giving may arise.
Second, the Police Department should explicitly deny any obligation to reciprocate the gift. This is done in two ways. First, regulations need to distinguish donations from sponsorship. The latter are quid-pro-quo exchanges between, for example, a company that provides a product or service, and the Police Department who endorses the giver in return.
Police Department rules should be made to define sponsorship as interested exchanges where each party has clear written-down obligations toward each other. This definition helps identify donations, by contrast, as nothing like quid-pro-quo. Indeed, donors should not expect anything in return.
Additionally, all donors sign a “gift contract” posted on town website and downloadable in which they accept by signature, that the donation does not create any obligations for the police. Of course, this can only purify the gift so much.
Third, Newbury leadership and the Police Department by regulation should restrict what public donations can be used for. There are a number of “core” police functions which should not be funded through gifts.
Earmarking by donors is encouraged because it is a way of strengthening and personalizing the gift-tie to the organization and in this format donations can be still be anonymous.
Fourth, even when all the provisions above should ensure donors will not receive any reciprocal benefits from the donation, the Police Department should screen all donors through background checks and other legal mechanisms. The Police Department doesn’t want to be stuck with a questionable tie with a disreputable donor. By such vetting, they can refuse the donation (and therefore the social tie itself) without explanation.
If the chief knows who gave, and he states in the letter the donor is a “he,” it is not an anonymous gift and the kind donor should be revealed or the gift returned.
Direct, unencumbered gifts to any public official is dubious, under the guise of “anonymous” and without encumbering, it is specious. Why wouldn’t fellow Newbury citizens wonder if the person giving is donating because of trouble now, past, or possibly currying favor in the event of future entanglement?
Like Friends of the Library or Friends of the Council on Aging, donations made of such “anonymous” or of otherwise nature are accrued and dispersed through local foundations and/or organizations with mission directives to avoid even the appearance of impropriety.
It should be considered to be done in Newbury this way for all public safety contributors to assure every citizen of pursuit for objective, independent fairness on record for all.
JACK RYBICKI
Newbury
