To the editor:
In response to the recent letter and article about composting in West Newbury, there is another curbside collection option – MONA Environmental LLC. MONA offers weekly curbside collections for less than $10/month and accepts all food scraps, including meat, bones, vegetables, shells, and dairy. Additionally, all subscriptions include free finished compost in the spring to nourish your gardens, and a customer portal that measures your environmental impact in real time.
Full transparency, I work at MONA and we would love to help West Newbury and surrounding towns recycle their food scraps to benefit our community and namesake, Mother Nature. For more information and to sign up, visit our website at www.monaenvironmental.com.
Ted Lague
Newburyport
