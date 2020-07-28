To the editor:
Last week racism showed itself in our city in ways we wish were not true. A white man screamed racial slurs at a 14-year-old Black teen. It’s easy to get angry about the incident, to point fingers, or scream how wrong it is.
It’s harder, I believe, to take constructive action as an antiracist, and to use this experience to examine our own white privilege. Thus I write this letter in an effort to speak out constructively and to look at my own unconscious racism. My initial response to this hate crime exemplifies my white privilege.
Though I have been committed to antiracism work for a decade, my personal unlearning is ongoing. Beliefs about race run deep and are largely unconscious.
When I first saw a post on Facebook about this incident, my reaction was outrage. The following day, my husband told me The Daily News had reported the police are investigating this and said they will not tolerate racism. I avoided reading the article, telling myself I didn’t need to read more of such painful news.
When The Boston Globe arrived in my inbox the next day, I was aghast at the headline: “A Black 14-year-old offered a stranger a doughnut. He was bombarded with racial slurs.” Citing Newburyport in the first paragraphs, the article described the hateful, racist actions performed by a white man to a Black teenager. As I read this story for the second time, my reaction was horror.
I read the story again when I Googled it and found it was national news. On reading the story a third time, I finally knew I had to do something. That's right – I had to read the story three times, and avoid it once, before acting. I am not proud of that.
That is my white superiority in action. I have been raised in a culture whose systems every day affirm the superiority of white people over those who are Black, Indigenous, or people of color.
I was taught that white supremacists were “bad people" who committed violence against Black people. That description didn’t apply to me. I have Black stepsiblings. I quote Black authors, I learn from Black colleagues.
Yet, white supremacy is anything that places the value of white lives over non-white lives. I benefit from white supremacy every day, receiving benefits by virtue of my white skin. My life is treated as superior to Black lives, whether I like it or not.
My feeling of white exceptionalism told me I didn’t have to say anything about this. After all, people know it’s wrong, our church has a "Black Lives Matter" banner, and I’ve prayed at rallies in support of Black and brown lives.
My white fragility showed up as I avoided reading the story in the paper and felt horrified when I did.
Ultimately, I took action because I am committed to being an anti-racist. We may all know what happened was wrong, but that doesn’t mean we can be quiet.
Rev. Rebecca Bryan
The letter-writer is minister at the First Religious Society Unitarian Universalist in Newburyport.
