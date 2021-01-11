To the editor:
Make no mistake about it, Donald Trump got the results that he was after on Wednesday, regardless of possible feigning otherwise at a future time.
It was a personal success for the inflammatory Donald Trump and it was a gift on a silver platter for his friend, Vladimir Putin, and all the Russian oligarchs with whom Mr. Trump has been doing questionable business for decades.
On Jan. 6, the president of this country presented a sacrificial lamb of the democratic process to the world of autocrats with whom he has extended such kind words.
I wonder how personally lucrative this attempt to discredit and overthrow our legislative democracy was to his advantage. Like so many others, I am saddened and appalled by what transpired at the Capitol building.
Jane Boyer
Newbury
