To the editor:
I must applaud both your Just Mercy article and the efforts of those involved in Newburyport High School’s program in preparing for the communitywide discussion of race and justice.
Only when society shines a bright light on the wrongs of its past can it evolve into a better version of itself.
Author Bryan Stevenson and the work of the Equal Justice Initiative exemplify that mission.
I also highly recommend your readers view the HBO documentary of Mr. Stevenson’s work, “True Justice.” It is quite moving.
Anthony Dziepak
Newburyport
