Newburyport, MA (01950)

Today

Periods of rain. Becoming windy in the afternoon. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 56F. SE winds at 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch..

Tonight

Windy with a steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.