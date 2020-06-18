To the editor:
I’d like to add my 2 cents to the horrible murder of George Floyd. There are many areas of responsibility where we can all point our fingers. The officer’s upbringing, his bad attitude and behavior being tolerated for so many years. There is one place however, where we can’t point fingers and that’s the other 800,000 -plus, sworn law enforcement officers across the United States. No question there are other bad police officers among them. But that number is small compared to the total.
The rest – the good guys – are our friends, neighbors, family. Men and women of all shapes, sizes, colors, sexual preferences, and race. They are us. A lot of them have families and worry, as we do about our aging parents, members of our families who are ill. A lot of them worry, as we do, about our nation and the hate that is spread at the drop of a hat.
I am proud of the members of our law enforcement community and thank them everyday for watching over me and my family. I pray for them to be safe. They go to work everyday knowing that they can be murdered in cold blood or injured in some way, like the over 700 injured in the past several days of unrest. I look for our political leaders to make the right decisions in protecting those that protect us. I find It shameful and immature for so-called institutions of learning to not allow a police officer to use a restroom.
The protesters are asking for justice for George Floyd. Yet, they never allowed time for our system of justice to work and now are asking that “all” police be found guilty of crimes that they never committed. Thank you to the men and women in blue. Go to work today knowing that there are people out here who appreciate all that you do. Be strong. Be safe.
Marshall Maguire
Salisbury
