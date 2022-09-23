To the editor:

Ever notice this little plaque beneath a tree in Newburyport’s Cashman Park: “Dedicated to the wives of all the youth coaches who make the sacrifices necessary for coaches to coach, and players to play!”

Gosh, I just hope those “wives” still have time to do the laundry, make a meatloaf, and put on their pearls before dinner.

Perhaps, it’s time to move on from this “Ode to June Cleaver?”

TOM LOCHHAAS

Newburyport

