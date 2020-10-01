To the editor:
The Pentucket Regional School Committee is scheduled to vote on the Sachem mascot next week. I hope they avoid the typical culture wars and instead evaluate the mascot as an education issue – specifically, how does it fit into the new history and social studies curriculum?
The PRSD announced in a June press release it has begun “development of a more culturally responsible and inclusive history and social studies curriculum.”
The release also said, “It is vital for our children to know and understand the history of all people and cultures, and we’re especially proud to include more lessons about indigenous groups of Massachusetts and the Pentucket region.”
There were recently several educational town halls with Native Americans as well as a fact-finding meeting between the PRSD administration and the leaders of the Cowasuck Band of Pennacook-Abenakis, the last vestige of the original Pennacook tribe that inhabited our area. I attended these meetings, and here’s what I learned:
¢ First, there were no Pennacook Sachems. “Sachem” was the title of the leader of the Narragansett tribe in Rhode Island, but European settlers simply called any tribal leader a Sachem, so it’s a historical fallacy.
¢ These mascots are the product of a dark period of U.S. history a century ago when the U.S. government attempted to extinguish Native American culture. The first Indian mascots were intended to make people think Native Americans were historical artifacts.
¢ In an article about Winnacunnet High School’s mascot, Denise Pouliot, the Sag8moskwa (female leader) of the aforementioned Cowasuck Band of the Pennacook-Abenakis, said, “To take the race of any human being and disparage it to the point of a mascot is demoralizing and racist.”
¢ The PRSD administration asked Denise and her husband, Paul, who is the band’s Sag8mo (male leader), “Is there any circumstance where it’s OK for us to be the Sachems?” They both shook their heads and said, “No.”
So, we know the Sachem mascot is a historical fallacy, it offends the people it’s meant to “honor,” and it’s the product of one of the most shameful periods in U.S. history. Is preserving this mascot consistent with a “culturally responsible and inclusive” history and social studies curriculum?
Is it fair to force teachers to adopt this curriculum while the district refuses to abide by its values?
I hope the PRSD School Committee asks these questions next week.
Andy Murphy
West Newbury
