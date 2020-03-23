To the editor:
Like you, we are working hard to make sense of everything that is going on around us. We are planning, adjusting the ways we work, learning something new, and then planning again. Nothing gives us more joy than being able to make the art that we share with you.
During these unprecedented times, many of our venues for creating and performing are facing shutdowns. However, that doesn't mean the curtain has fallen on our willingness to continue.
Through social media and virtual platforms, many of us will reach out with programming to connect with you. Check out Theater in the Open's Storytime on social media daily at 11 a.m., Acting Out will be publishing a weekly newsletter with free or low-cost creative arts resources you can access at home, and the Firehouse is launching a social media series called Spotlight Sessions that will showcase art in all its forms from artists in our community and beyond.
Together, we’ll keep the arts alive and together we will come back stronger as a community.
For now, keep safe and thank you for all that you are doing to keep our community safe.
John Moynihan
For Acting Out Productions, The Actors Studio of Newburyport, The Dance Place, Firehouse Center for the Arts and Theater in the Open
