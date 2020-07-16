To the editor:
According to census data I’ve seen, Newburyport is approximately 92% white and less than 2% Black.
This creates an interesting dynamic for discussing whether or not Newburyport is a “racist” city. The very thought of oneself being “racist” is objectionable to even the most obvious racists, and in my experience, this has translated to one’s city in much the same way.
I would respectfully submit that a white person’s perspective on whether or not Newburyport’s institutions are racist is unreliable and fallacious. That isn’t to say that I think Newburyport’s institutions are racist, it’s simply to say that, as a white person, I wouldn’t know.
When racist experiences are brought to light in Newburyport, they are often treated as, or spoken of as, “isolated incidents.” I would argue that in a city where the minority population is so small, that of course incidences of racism would be “isolated.”
In addition, I have heard of racist incidents in Newburyport being dismissed and even concealed. I recently heard someone use the phrase “toxic positivity” in referencing how one is treated when reporting such incidents. I find this phrase frighteningly accurate. My son is biracial, so I have personal knowledge of this trait of Newburyport.
I understand the desire to think we are somehow immune to this issue, or that we work harder at this issue, or that we are more aware of this issue than other cities and towns around us, but it simply isn’t true.
I think you’d find, in speaking to white people across the commonwealth, especially in places with similar racial and ethnic makeup, that many would say the same sorts of things that I’ve heard from the people of Newburyport.
We need to get past the idea that we are not a racist city, if we are even going to be able to begin to do the work that needs to be done. Otherwise, we may do the opposite of what we intend. In the words of the indomitable Angela Davis, “Historically, when one looks at efforts to create reforms, they inevitably lead to more repression.”
My hope is that Newburyport would be ready and willing to fight against racism and aspire to become an “anti-racist” city, rather than just “nonracist.” This involves pushing back against who we think we are, and acknowledging that we are not who we wish to be.
It involves questioning our leaders regarding the impacts of implicit bias and systemic racism that absolutely do exist in our municipal structures. I will even go so far as to say that if we aren’t feeling uncomfortable, worried and unsettled about the task before us, then we aren’t really ready to do the work.
If you are white, please stop saying Newburyport, or any part of Newburyport, “isn’t racist,” but rather, ask the citizens, employees and visitors of Newburyport who aren’t white, what problems of racism they see in Newburyport.
For discussion of “anti-racist” vs. “nonracist,” see "How To Be An Antiracist" by Ibram X. Kendi.
Elizabeth Goullaud
Newburyport
