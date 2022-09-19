To the editor:
Something remarkable happened here in Newburyport at a City Council meeting last week when four out of five at large councilors voted against a measure to finally regulate short term rentals. Those councilors were Bruce Vogel, Afroz Khan, Connie Preston and Mark Wright.
Unlike these four, Councilor At Large Ed Cameron voted for the measure. All of the city councilors that represented specific wards also voted in favor of the measure.
One of the at large councilors who voted against the regulation said she was concerned with investors who would not be grandfathered in under the measure being voted upon. Apparently, three other at large councilors agreed with her.
I’m not an expert at this, but my understanding is that At large Councilors were supposed to represent all of the voters. If four of five of them do not, there’s something wrong. At large councilors should not be more concerned with the interests of out of town investors than the interests and legitimate concerns of the people who live and vote in Newburyport.
As far as I am concerned, in words Ricky Ricardo spoke to his wife Lucy, they’ve “...got some ‘splainin’ to do.”
ED ANDERSON
Newburyport
