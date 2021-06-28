To the editor:
As we all know, if we listen to the commentators who support former President Donald Trump, the Democrats stole the 2020 election and President Joe Biden is not the legitimate president.
What you will not hear is exactly how this was done.
Having been a poll worker in New Hampshire watching the registration process, check-in procedure and private voting booths monitored by members of both political parties and independents, I cannot figure out how this was done.
The mail-in ballots come in two separate envelopes with the outer envelope establishing authenticity of name and address, and checked against voter rolls.
The legitimacy of the vote was challenged in multiple states and argued in front of 60 judges, many appointed by Trump. In each case, the judge asked for evidence, and none was provided.
It has become apparent that the Republican Party has morphed into a cult-like organization with no problem targeting our democracy itself.
This “big lie” perpetuated about the 2020 election is now being used as the foundation for new restrictive voting laws. Many ominously replace a secretary of state responsible for voting security with partisan legislatures.
Americans who ignore what is happening do so at their peril.
Our democracy can disappear overnight, leaving us with the question: How did this happen?
John Mosto
Salem, N.H.
