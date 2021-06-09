To the editor:
Newburyport High School’s annual scholarship evening was held Wednesday, May 26.
Like last year, this year presented challenges keeping social distancing a priority. The recipients were announced on Newburyport Comcast Cable Channel 9. We hope the annual scholarship evening returns to NHS next year and the seniors get an evening of recognition for their hard work.
This year’s recipient of the 20th Garry F. Doyle Memorial Scholarship was Cali Caponigro. The element of surprise for the senior receiving the scholarship is a tradition we choose to honor.
Cali is a member of the NHS Clippers softball team and as luck would have it they were playing at Newburyport Pioneer League Field. We started our journey watching Cali and her team play a 10-1 win over the Georgetown Royals. Go Clippers!
Next, we decided to go straight to Cali’s home with our vehicle full of maroon and gold balloons. It is there we finally met Cali.
Cali Caponigro, it is with great honor we award you The Garry F. Doyle Memorial Scholarship. Cali represents the character, strength and determination that were extremely important qualities to Garry.
Thank you Cali for your hard work!
Linda and Jay Larcome
Newburyport
