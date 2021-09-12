To the editor:
In my many years in the educational field, I have met and been fortunate to work with many excellent and skilled educators and school supporters.
And Sarah Hall is at the top of that list. I have had the good fortune over the past several years through ACES to work with Sarah in developing internships and programs for Newburyport students to learn actively about the environment and experience ways to improve it.
She has worked closely with the E-Club students, NHS and Nock administration, and science teachers to implement composting in the Nock School cafeteria.
Sarah also brings teaching experience to the table, having taught fourth and five grades for 11 years in Westford and spent three years substituting in the Newburyport schools.
Sarah is a committed, very skilled, knowledgeable educator herself. She would make a great addition to the Newburyport School Committee.
Thus, she has my vote and I hope she has yours.
John Elwell
Newburyport
