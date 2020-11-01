To the editor:
We voted for Amber Hewett because she will give us the third leg of the stool.
During the Oct. 8 forum with James Kelcourse, she described the responsibilities of a state rep. as consisting of three pillars. The first is listening to one’s constituents; the second is bringing resources back to the district; and the third is giving policy leadership in areas of great importance.
She is a "change maker" who will take us into the future of cleaner air and water with affordability. With her strong background in environmental issues, she will lead us forward addressing what is most necessary for our children and grandchildren.
With this third leg (pillar) on climate policy, the stool will stand and sustain us into the next generations.
Anne and Alec White
Newburyport
