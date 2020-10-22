To the editor:
Elections come with choices – many choices.
Looking at feedback from our local state representative race, it appears that some people suggest that we should cut down on our choices by blindly following political party lines – that we should convert the dysfunction, gridlock and dishonesty that we are suffering through at the national level and apply it locally.
The reality is that the political parties do little or nothing for the average citizen. They value their “base,” however.
Their “base” is comprised of people who can be relied upon to vote the party line up and down the ballot, regardless of the talent and experience of the candidate.
Jim Kelcourse is a talented and accomplished state representative. The facts bear that out. On the other hand, Donald Trump is, in my view, unfit for office.
Please don’t make the mistake of penalizing Jim Kelcourse, who is widely seen as an honest, hardworking leader who doesn’t duck issues (he has a 100% voting record) because of some irrational behavior at the national level that he has no control over.
Please don’t be part of any “base” and instead make your own judgment and decisions.
I hope that you will join me in voting for Jim Kelcourse and Joe Biden.
Mark Stacey
Newburyport
