To the editor:
I am writing today to express my strong support for Wendy Reed, who is running for the West Newbury Select Board.
I met Wendy more than 20 years ago when, as a relative newcomer to town, she ran for a seat on the Board of Water Commissioners — and won.
Since that time, she has continued to serve West Newbury in multiple roles — as a member of the Conservation Commission, Community Preservation Committee, Planning Board, Open Space Committee and Board of Library Trustees.
Rarely has there been a more qualified or committed candidate to represent us all on the Select Board. Her experience serving on multiple town boards and committees gives her a deep understanding of the needs and interests of all West Newbury residents, especially as we appear to be on the brink of significant growth and change.
At this important stage, we will need the guidance and advice of a Select Board member with firsthand knowledge and experience serving the town over many years.
We are fortunate to have another exceedingly well-qualified candidate to take on this pivotal role.
Please vote for Wendy Reed on next Monday (May 3). Although she happens to be running unopposed, a groundswell of support for Wendy's candidacy through our votes will demonstrate the value we place on her in this critically important position.
For more information about Wendy, please visit her website: https://reedforwn.com/.
Leigh Stoecker
West Newbury
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.