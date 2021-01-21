To the editor:
Like most Americans today, I watch my finances very closely. I am a firm believer in the adage of not “throwing good money after bad.”
That’s why I think Newburyport Youth Services should move out of the Brown School and into a permanent, safe and healthy building for good.
The prospect of spending $1.7 million for limited fixes at the Brown School and still ending up with a 100-year-old, outdated and unhealthy building that is packed in a densely populated neighborhood is insane.
I live just around the corner from the Brown School and trying to navigate the tight side streets when multiple programs are running at the Brown is an exercise in frustration for many of us who live in the neighborhood.
We have a tremendous opportunity in front of us to move NYS into a building on Low Street that is centrally located in the city and close to our city’s schools.
Spending $4 million to $5 million on a building that offers a permanent and safe home to NYS is much wiser than spending almost $2 million on a tired, sick and unhealthy building in an already congested neighborhood.
No one likes to spend more money than they have to – me included. I am the biggest coupon clipper and bargain hunter you’ll ever meet.
I also know a bad investment when I see one and sinking more money into temporary fixes at the Brown School is not the way our city wants to go. Instead, let’s invest in a safe building for our youth and stop shuttling NYS from one old building to another.
Let’s invest our hard-earned money in a smart and permanent solution. I urge the City Council and our mayor to support the Low Street location for NYS.
Susan Acquaviva
Newburyport
