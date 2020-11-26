To the editor:
My parked car was hit in the Newburyport Market Basket parking lot on Saturday.
In ordinary circumstances, I would have come out of the store, seen the damage and been in a sour mood for the rest of the day wondering how someone would do that and drive off, thinking about dealing with my insurance, finding a body shop, and losing the use of my car while it was repaired.
That’s not what happened. While the car basher was making his getaway, three women, strangers to each other and to me, jumped into action. All three saw the accident and got the license number.
One took a picture of the fleeing car and called the police. All wrote down their names and phone numbers and were waiting for me when I came out of the store.
When Officer Derek Paru showed up, he snapped a picture of the damage, took the contact information from the three women, called the license number into the station and said he was off to visit the perpetrator – well, he didn’t actually say perpetrator. I made that up for dramatic effect.
Ten minutes after leaving the store, I was on my way home. I still have to deal with the insurance and body shop but those aggravations pale in comparison to the good feeling that the kindness of strangers gives me.
So ladies, thank you for getting involved when you could have just walked away. You turned what should have been a bad day into a pretty good one.
Carolyn Casey
Byfield
