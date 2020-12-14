To the editor:
My church has assigned me the responsibility of taking the rubbish from Our Secret Garden day care center to the Newbury landfill on Tuesday afternoons.
This week, the place was closed, with the blame on COVID-19. I was redirected to Georgetown.
It's right next to their Highway Department and what I found was an absolute mess. Recycling dumpsters were badly overflowing, and traffic control was an absolute mess. I nearly ran over or into two others.
Mello would be better off to close that unsanitary pace and use Newbury's facility. I have to call this a cheap shot on their part to force Newbury to have all curbside pickup.
The virus is being spread, not by unmasked partygoers, but by some contractors. Last week, when the town did tree work in front of my house, I was the only mask wearer.
Robert A. Brown
Newbury
