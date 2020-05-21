To the editor:
Mike Cronan’s recent letter where he “corrected” his math actually proved why people are reacting with panic, or at least with great fear, of COVID-19.
He quotes a chance of dying in a car crash as “1 in 114.” Mike, your math has again let you down.
Instead of using any math, just use the raw numbers: in 2019, about 39,000 Americans died in car crashes, and to date, 86,000 Americans have died of COVID-19.
The fear is warranted; in just three months, we have these many deaths and because of “bad math,” and an almost total ignorance and disregard of science in our current administration, we have no real plan for reducing these numbers anytime soon.
By the way, if we apply a little math, we can derive these numbers: based on a U.S. population of 329 million, the chance of dying in a car crash is about 1 in 8,435; whereas, the chances of dying from COVID-19 is 1 in 3,825.
But since COVID-19 has only been here for a few months, the number on an annual basis is far, far worse.
Brian Wells
Rocks Village
