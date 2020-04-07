To the editor:
I love Market Basket, and I appreciate their new policy of limiting people in their store, but they aren’t doing enough to protect customers, and especially their workers, to maintain that 6-foot separation at checkout.
They should only open every other checkout lane, and/or improvise a barrier so those poor cashiers and baggers aren’t “living” so close together for so many hours, with people breathing or coughing, and winds from open doors swirling.
I would have no problem waiting longer in lines, or outside the store even, if they kept every second checkout lane closed. My feeling is that we, as a community, would support and sacrifice that small amount of inconvenience to help keep those workers, and all of us, ultimately, safe.
Marty Daignault
Newburyport
