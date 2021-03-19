To the editor:
The editorial in today’s Daily News (March 18) about Gov. Charlie Baker’s vaccine rollout forgot to mention several things, the first of which is Massachusetts is No. 3 in the nation in percentage of vaccine that has been administered to people.
Also, there were changing rules every day coming from the CDC and other government agencies, to the point that it was impossible to have a long-term strategy.
Now, add to that, Democrats for the first time think he may be vulnerable, so they are “fueling the fire” of his incompetence.
He has done the best that could be done with the information at hand.
Dick Bazirgan
Newbury
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.