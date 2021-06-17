To the editor:
Something feels different in Newburyport and environs. People are out and about, gathering in groups, smiling. We actually can see their faces and we smile back. There is a new energy in the air; dare I call it “joy”?
This respite from our “long, cold, lonely winter” and COVID-related hypervigilance is welcome, indeed. But it is not yet the happy ending we hope for. Our privileged place in the world has afforded us protection from a virus still ravaging much of the planet, just as it has shielded us from the devastation of a climate gone rogue. So far. These recent, precious days offer only a respite from serious challenges heading our way.
So how do we find a balance between jubilation and anxiety? Is it possible to delight in the greenery, birdsong and barbecues of early summer, while acknowledging our concern for the droughts, species extinctions and wildfires that loom ahead? Are our hearts and minds big enough to hold it all?
I believe we can make space for our gratitude and our worry while channeling both into positive action. After all, we need infusions of inspiration to keep at the long work of healing the planet; we need to stop and celebrate the joys along the way.
This is the intention behind the “Winds of Change” Fathers’ Day event at Maudsley State Park this Sunday, June 20, at 1 p.m. Hosted by Extinction Rebellion, the family-friendly activities will include art, music and movement, kites and banners and chances to chat with environment-loving friends and neighbors. Together we will echo the message that “… now is the time to celebrate the sheer love, care and inventiveness of humans and inspire ourselves and others that a green and fair world is possible.” (https://xrmass.org/action/)
See you at the festivities!
Nancy Ledoux
Newburyport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.