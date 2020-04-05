To the editor:
Because of the coronavirus, legislation has passed to allow Massachusetts voters to vote by mail.
At this time, it is a two-step process: the voter fills out an application for a ballot using the secretary of state’s form. This completed form is then mailed to the town clerk, who mails out a ballot. The completed ballot is then mailed back to the clerk.
https://www.sec.state.ma.us/ele/elepdf/2020-Municipal-Early-Ballot-Application.pdf.
I would suggest the town make it a simpler procedure by directly mailing a ballot to every registered voter. This method would allow the citizens to vote from the safety of their homes by avoiding the polling place and all worry of the coronavirus. It would also guarantee the safety of any older poll workers.
Although the municipal election has been rescheduled from May 12 to June 16, there may be lingering concerns of this pandemic, which would cause some to remain home and not vote.
To have the ballot mailed to all registered voters makes even more sense since the town administrator suggested cutting the voting hours in half. It was suggested at last Tuesday’s selectmen meeting that the polls be open from noon to 6 p.m. on voting day.
This suggestion to reduce voting hours would result in denying many citizens their constitutional right to vote since it would eliminate voting before work and after work for voters who commute a distance. The suggestion to cut the voting hours shows why the town clerk’s position should remain an elected, independent position and not an appointed one.
In the words of Amy Klobuchar, “In time of crisis, the American people cannot be forced to choose between their health and exercising their right to vote.”
Geraldine “Gerry” Heavey
Newbury
The letter writer is a candidate for selectman in Newbury. On the web: https://gerry4newbury.org/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.