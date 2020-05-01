To the editor:
I am a trustee of the Institution for Savings and I’m writing in response to a letter to the editor published on April 23, written by Colleen Turner Secino.
The vision statement of the Institution for Savings states, “The Institution for Savings will positively affect the lives of every person, business and organization within the communities it serves.”
These are not just words, this vision is implemented daily through extensive charitable giving to nonprofit organizations in Newburyport and the surrounding communities, supporting our local schools, hospitals, libraries, food pantries, senior services and conservation organizations just to name a few.
A complete list of charitable donations can be found on the Institution for Savings website. When the impact of COVID-19 hit our communities hard, the Institution for Savings immediately stepped up by setting aside $300,000 to assist local food pantries and other nonprofits struggling to keep up with needs of our communities.
As to the expansion of the main office on State Street, it is important to keep in mind that our ability to continue our philanthropic efforts is dependent on the continued success and growth of the bank. This, at times, requires updating and expansion of our infrastructure.
We make every effort to be as unobtrusive as possible by building and maintaining facilities that reflect the character of the community. To this end, the bank has made several revisions to the original plan to accommodate requests from the community and city boards.
We hope the community understands our struggle to balance the success of the bank with the needs of the community as a whole.
Ellen Galanis Nich
Ipswich
