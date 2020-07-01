To the editor:
As a resident of another historic North Shore community, I appreciate the concern that the citizens of Newburyport have expressed as the Planning Board considers the Institution for Savings’ expansion proposal.
New England is unique in this country – businesses share downtowns with centuries-old dwellings. New England is also unique in that it is home to more locally owned banks than anywhere in the country, a uniqueness that is threatened by the increasing merger of banking institutions.
No doubt, Newburyport’s residents have witnessed this distinction as they travel the country and pass intersections anchored by huge financial institutions that give no thought to the communities in which they open their hundreds of countrywide branches.
Conversely, the Institution for Savings has been a key contributor to Newburyport’s success for 200 years. It has remained committed to serving the city and its residents; it played a primary financial role in Newburyport’s comeback when the downtown was not the attraction that it is today.
As it has grown, the Institution for Savings invested that growth in becoming a major benefactor for dozens of Newburyport’s nonprofit organizations that rely on its generosity. It is no surprise that it has been rewarded for its commitment to the communities it serves with record growth. Thus, the dire need for it to expand.
As an attorney who appears before local boards regularly, I trust that a compromise will be reached, but the process is messy; change always is. The Planning Board will have to fashion a compromise for both sides.
The bank has already modified its original design. But, the Planning Board needs to be mindful that its role is more than just overseeing the design of a particular building. It is also a steward of the business community.
This process demands that the board take a leadership role in preserving the continued prosperity of the entire Newburyport community.
Approval of the bank’s expansion will ensure that the Institution for Savings will have the ability to continue to serve Newburyport to its high standards for the next 200 years.
Richard M. Kallman
Ipswich
Corporator
Institution for Savings
