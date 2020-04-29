To the editor:
I have been a member of the board of trustees of the Institution for Savings for over 15 years.
Additionally, I’ve had the privilege to serve on the bank’s charitable foundation. I am quite proud of this bank for many reasons but most particularly its consistent willingness to be a great corporate citizen. The bank’s expansion in Newburyport is a necessary and reasonable endeavor.
The history of the Institution for Savings is well known as the bank has been a very important part of the fabric of Newburyport for 200 years. A few years ago, our trustees made a commitment, via a corporate bylaw change, to maintain our mutual savings bank charter that was granted in 1820 and to keep our headquarters on State Street.
To that end, and in order for the bank to grow and be competitive, executive management designed a well-thought-out expansion plan utilizing the bank’s existing landmass.
The proposed building has been reviewed by many individuals, including our board of trustees. We feel collectively that the design is appropriate for both the community as well as the needs of the bank. I believe the proposed structure is functional for the bank yet visually attractive for the community and neighborhood.
There have been concerns from some abutters who indicated that the structure is inappropriate. As I understand it, the bank is a conforming use in a business district whereby it is quite appropriate to expand.
I am also aware that this section of State Street shares a residential neighborhood and as a result, the bank has designed its addition to tastefully blend into the surrounding homes. The proposed building appears appropriate in all forms and the bank has addressed its parking requirements to conform with the city’s ordinance.
One more issue of importance to me is the consideration of what the bank has contributed to Newburyport. I have been fortunate to serve on the charitable foundation board, which has provided me with a close pulse on the specific charitable donations that have been given to the schools, food pantries, elderly, hospitals, YMCAs and general community needs.
The gradual increase in charitable donations over the past 15 years in conjunction with the bank’s growth requires an obvious expansion of its infrastructure.
The charitable giving of more than $10 million over the past five years clearly shows the commitment this bank has to the communities it serves, especially Newburyport.
And yes, this is relevant because it displays the bank’s continued leadership and great corporate citizenship.
Richard J. Silverman
Essex
