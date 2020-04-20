To the editor:
Another barricade, another gate closed, shrinking further the world of the elderly, those most at risk and so most isolated in this new world of COVID-19.
We isolate; our kind neighbors shop for us; family keeps in touch by phone; we wave from our windows or we expand the tight perimeters of our world by going for a ride alone in our car, seeking out familiar places where we can enjoy the beauty of this area without ever leaving the driver's seat.
Year round without leaving our car we can watch the sun rise over the Atlantic at the Salisbury State Reservation. In the spring, without having to walk, we can drive through the Parker River National Wildlife Refuge and note the return of migratory birds. Not now, though. It's pedestrian and bicycle traffic only. Is there a reason that those cars with handicapped permits hanging visibly from their windshield should be excluded? We are fewer in number than one might think. What is the risk?
As for additional monitoring, it would provide a job for the vast market of unemployed.
Karlene Johnson
Salisbury
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.